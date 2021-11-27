Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.11% of Analog Devices worth $66,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Analog Devices by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,212,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,382,960 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.48.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $178.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.80%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.