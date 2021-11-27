Analysts Anticipate Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) to Announce -$0.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) will post ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Blink Charging posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($1.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Blink Charging.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BLNK shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blink Charging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

In related news, Director Donald Engel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,376,500. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Blink Charging in the third quarter valued at $442,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 172.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 37,214 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Blink Charging in the third quarter valued at $532,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 25.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 38,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLNK traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.18. 1,424,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,332,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.71 and a beta of 3.69. Blink Charging has a 52-week low of $18.81 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.77.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

