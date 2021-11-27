Analysts Anticipate GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for GTY Technology’s earnings. GTY Technology reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GTY Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.21) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GTY Technology.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). GTY Technology had a negative net margin of 79.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of GTY Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CEO Joel Mahoney sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Duffy sold 28,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $204,604.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,899 shares of company stock valued at $797,105. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GTY Technology in the second quarter worth $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 466.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of GTY Technology in the first quarter worth $87,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GTY Technology in the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GTY Technology in the third quarter worth $108,000. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GTYH traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.54. 32,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,557. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.93. The company has a market cap of $376.51 million, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.14. GTY Technology has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

GTY Technology

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

