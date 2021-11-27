Analysts Anticipate Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $403.26 Million

Analysts expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) to post sales of $403.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $403.15 million and the highest is $403.40 million. Integra LifeSciences reported sales of $388.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $386.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.47 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 14.19%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IART shares. BTIG Research downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $316,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $13,962,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,725 shares of company stock worth $19,669,586 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,241 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 678,043 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $46,432,000 after buying an additional 28,961 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,134 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 27,732 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $64.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.13 and its 200-day moving average is $69.86. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $53.06 and a 1-year high of $77.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

