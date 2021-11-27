Analysts Anticipate J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) to Post $0.62 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) will announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings. J & J Snack Foods posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 588.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full-year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for J & J Snack Foods.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.29). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $323.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in J & J Snack Foods by 270.5% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $142.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.56. J & J Snack Foods has a 52-week low of $140.27 and a 52-week high of $181.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.24%.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J & J Snack Foods (JJSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.