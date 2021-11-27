Analysts Anticipate Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.90 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will announce $8.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.96 billion. Magna International posted sales of $10.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magna International will report full-year sales of $36.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.97 billion to $36.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $39.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.78 billion to $41.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGA. TD Securities lowered their price target on Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays downgraded Magna International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Magna International from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Magna International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Magna International by 49.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Magna International by 121.2% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Magna International by 286.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Magna International by 125.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Magna International by 69.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

MGA opened at $80.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.52. Magna International has a 1 year low of $60.64 and a 1 year high of $104.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.05%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

