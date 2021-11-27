Analysts Anticipate NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.23. NextGen Healthcare reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NextGen Healthcare.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $149.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.47 million. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NXGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

NASDAQ NXGN traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.59. 216,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,732. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -259.79, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.24. NextGen Healthcare has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $23.80.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $148,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $56,933.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 437.8% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 537,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after buying an additional 437,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 898,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,899,000 after purchasing an additional 395,354 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 828.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 333,260 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,342,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 705,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,942,000 after purchasing an additional 245,671 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextGen Healthcare (NXGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.