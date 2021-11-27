Analysts Anticipate Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Will Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.18. Sealed Air posted earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SEE shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sealed Air by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $880,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421,874 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Sealed Air by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,391,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,693,000 after acquiring an additional 849,709 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Sealed Air by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,583,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,770,000 after acquiring an additional 822,987 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sealed Air by 267.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,110,000 after acquiring an additional 652,353 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Sealed Air by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,873,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,258,000 after acquiring an additional 572,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEE opened at $63.15 on Friday. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $41.78 and a 52 week high of $66.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

