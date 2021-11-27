Analysts Expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to Announce $1.16 EPS

Analysts expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. Abbott Laboratories posted earnings of $1.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $125.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.74. The company has a market cap of $222.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.32 and a 52-week high of $131.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.67%.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $819,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,461,997. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,858 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,502 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

