Analysts Expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $242.67 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) will announce sales of $242.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $240.15 million and the highest is $245.19 million. Blackbaud reported sales of $242.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full-year sales of $922.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $920.00 million to $925.04 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $950.49 million, with estimates ranging from $940.00 million to $960.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.65. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $77.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -7,743.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.01. Blackbaud has a twelve month low of $54.09 and a twelve month high of $86.96.

In other news, insider Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $238,564.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $652,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,004 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 58.8% in the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 14,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 8.3% in the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,625,000 after purchasing an additional 31,754 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 22.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 347,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,586,000 after purchasing an additional 63,400 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

