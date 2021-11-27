Analysts Expect Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.00 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) will post sales of $12.00 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.96 billion to $12.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported sales of $11.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full year sales of $46.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.36 billion to $46.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $47.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.28 billion to $48.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.20.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,716 shares of company stock worth $3,553,545 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY opened at $56.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.60 and its 200-day moving average is $63.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $55.82 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $125.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -81.67%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

