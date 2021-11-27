Analysts Expect Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.09 Million

Analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) will announce $15.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.67 million. Esperion Therapeutics reported sales of $9.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $78.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.90 million to $79.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $80.89 million, with estimates ranging from $64.16 million to $103.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.24. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.07) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.19. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.97 and a 52 week high of $39.49. The company has a market capitalization of $226.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 81.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 214,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after buying an additional 95,919 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 69.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 83.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 27.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 8,897 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

