Analysts Expect First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:FWBI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:FWBI) will post ($0.64) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for First Wave BioPharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.67). First Wave BioPharma reported earnings per share of ($3.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Wave BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($5.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.80) to ($3.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($1.71). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Wave BioPharma.

Get First Wave BioPharma alerts:

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($3.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($2.48).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FWBI shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of First Wave BioPharma in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Wave BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWBI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma during the third quarter worth $243,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma during the third quarter worth $134,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma during the third quarter worth $31,000. 61.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Wave BioPharma stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.58. First Wave BioPharma has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $26.30.

About First Wave BioPharma

First Wave Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of non-systemic therapies for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The firm involves in therapeutic development pipeline populated with multiple clinical stage programs built around its proprietary technologies, such as Niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic Adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Wave BioPharma (FWBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Wave BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Wave BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.