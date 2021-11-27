Analysts Expect Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $310.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) to post sales of $310.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $302.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $318.82 million. Franco-Nevada reported sales of $304.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Franco-Nevada.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FNV. Raymond James set a $164.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.31.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 109.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20,000.0% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNV opened at $137.65 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of $105.62 and a 52-week high of $163.79. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.27 and a 200-day moving average of $145.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 33.24%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franco-Nevada (FNV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.