Analysts Expect Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Will Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) will report earnings of $1.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14. Microchip Technology reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Microchip Technology.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $82,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $156,976.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,690 shares of company stock worth $553,598 over the last three months. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,922,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,630,397,000 after purchasing an additional 386,098 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,978,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $762,148,000 after purchasing an additional 191,235 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.3% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,965,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,756,000 after purchasing an additional 99,292 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,646,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,549,000 after purchasing an additional 86,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,134,000 after purchasing an additional 357,908 shares during the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $80.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $64.53 and a 52-week high of $87.52. The company has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 69.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.88 and its 200 day moving average is $84.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.22%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microchip Technology (MCHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.