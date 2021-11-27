Analysts Expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings. Neptune Wellness Solutions posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 344.98% and a negative return on equity of 74.86%. The company had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 million.

NEPT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Desjardins decreased their target price on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $2,311,000. Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 11.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 163,680 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 2,047.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,005,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 2,865,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEPT stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.50. 646,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,134,699. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81. The company has a market cap of $83.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.27.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

