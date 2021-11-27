Analysts Expect Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) to post ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oncolytics Biotech.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCY. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 51.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 35.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 13,431 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONCY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.81. 130,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,270. The company has a market cap of $99.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.57. Oncolytics Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average is $2.37.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

