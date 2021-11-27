Analysts Expect Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) to post ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oncolytics Biotech.
Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCY. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 51.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 35.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 13,431 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.94% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ONCY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.81. 130,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,270. The company has a market cap of $99.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.57. Oncolytics Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average is $2.37.
About Oncolytics Biotech
Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.
