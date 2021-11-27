Analysts Expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) to Announce $1.53 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) will report earnings per share of $1.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.83 and the lowest is $1.24. Tenet Healthcare reported earnings per share of $1.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $6.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $7.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

THC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities cut their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.44.

In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,520 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $2,332,670.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $2,409,310.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,444 shares of company stock worth $9,646,205. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 78.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,624,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,219,000 after buying an additional 2,027,131 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,353,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,674 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 226.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 983,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,894,000 after acquiring an additional 682,342 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 356.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,965,000 after acquiring an additional 454,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,909,000 after buying an additional 450,100 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $75.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.74. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $31.18 and a 12 month high of $83.69.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

