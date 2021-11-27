Analysts Expect Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $452.63 Million

Equities analysts expect Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) to post sales of $452.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $446.00 million and the highest is $457.20 million. Watts Water Technologies posted sales of $403.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.53 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of WTS opened at $192.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Watts Water Technologies has a one year low of $113.44 and a one year high of $212.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.30 and a 200-day moving average of $162.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,200 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total transaction of $248,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $2,220,286.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,710 shares of company stock worth $4,036,922. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,895,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,421,000 after buying an additional 65,266 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,144,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,283,000 after purchasing an additional 37,006 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 877,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,033,000 after purchasing an additional 18,958 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 708,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 623,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,976,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

