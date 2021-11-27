Analyzing Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) and GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP)

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) and Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GSE Systems and Cyren’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSE Systems $57.62 million 0.55 -$10.54 million $0.53 2.85 Cyren $36.39 million 0.99 -$17.26 million ($0.28) -1.43

GSE Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Cyren. Cyren is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GSE Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for GSE Systems and Cyren, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSE Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Cyren 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

GSE Systems has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyren has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.9% of GSE Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of Cyren shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of GSE Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 57.7% of Cyren shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GSE Systems and Cyren’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSE Systems 20.37% -0.29% -0.11% Cyren -63.77% -104.30% -29.65%

Summary

GSE Systems beats Cyren on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

GSE Systems Company Profile

GSE Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of engineering services, staffing, and simulation software. It operates through Performance Improvement Solutions; and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segments. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment includes power plant high-fidelity simulation solutions, technical engineering services for ASME programs, power plant thermal performance optimization, and interactive computer based tutorials/simulation. The Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segment focuses in nuclear operations instructors, procedure writers, technical engineers, and other consultants to the nuclear power industry. The company was founded on March 30, 1994 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

Cyren Company Profile

CYREN Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-based security solutions. Its products include web and electronic mail security, cyber intelligence suite, malware attack detection, mobile security, uniform resource locator filtering, phishing intelligence feed, and anti-spam. The company was founded by Amir Lev, Gideon Mantel, and Nahum Sharfman on February 10, 1991 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

