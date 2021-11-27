Analyzing Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) & Advanced Biomedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT)

Advanced Biomedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT) and Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.2% of Eargo shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of Eargo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Advanced Biomedical Technologies and Eargo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Biomedical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Eargo 1 2 0 0 1.67

Eargo has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 85.19%. Given Eargo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eargo is more favorable than Advanced Biomedical Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Biomedical Technologies and Eargo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Biomedical Technologies N/A N/A -190.92% Eargo -52.33% -39.32% -19.87%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Advanced Biomedical Technologies and Eargo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Biomedical Technologies $120,000.00 43.84 -$670,000.00 N/A N/A Eargo $69.15 million 3.22 -$39.85 million ($1.25) -4.54

Advanced Biomedical Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eargo.

Summary

Eargo beats Advanced Biomedical Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advanced Biomedical Technologies Company Profile

Advanced BioMedical Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of medical and pain management tools. Its products include Electro-Acuscope 85P (Portable); Electro-Acuscope 80L; Neuroscope 230B; Electro-Myopulse 75L (Base Model); Electro-Myopulse 75F (Used in Fermi Lab Study); and Electro-Myopulse EMS 85P (Portable). The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc., a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc. and changed its name to Eargo, Inc. in November 2014. Eargo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

