Analyzing Holley (NYSE:HLLY) & Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) and Holley (NYSE:HLLY) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

This table compares Commercial Vehicle Group and Holley’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commercial Vehicle Group $717.70 million 0.41 -$37.05 million $0.52 17.29 Holley N/A N/A -$4.44 million N/A N/A

Holley has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Commercial Vehicle Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Commercial Vehicle Group and Holley, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commercial Vehicle Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Holley 0 0 6 0 3.00

Commercial Vehicle Group currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.85%. Holley has a consensus target price of $14.79, indicating a potential upside of 20.95%. Given Commercial Vehicle Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Commercial Vehicle Group is more favorable than Holley.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.4% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.9% of Holley shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Commercial Vehicle Group and Holley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commercial Vehicle Group 1.77% 24.16% 5.18% Holley N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Commercial Vehicle Group beats Holley on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls. The Global Seating segment offers seats and seating systems, office seating, and aftermarket seats and components. The firm serves the trucking, construction, retail, military, bus, agricultural, and off-road recreational markets. The company was founded in August 2000 and is headquartered in New Albany, OH.

Holley Company Profile

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.