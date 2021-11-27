Analyzing NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) & Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC)

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

NextEra Energy has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Renewable has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NextEra Energy and Brookfield Renewable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextEra Energy 14.40% 11.07% 3.74% Brookfield Renewable N/A -14.32% -4.16%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NextEra Energy and Brookfield Renewable’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextEra Energy $18.00 billion 9.39 $2.92 billion $1.20 71.74 Brookfield Renewable N/A N/A -$2.74 billion N/A N/A

NextEra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Renewable.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.6% of NextEra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of Brookfield Renewable shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of NextEra Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

NextEra Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Brookfield Renewable pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. NextEra Energy pays out 128.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NextEra Energy has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NextEra Energy and Brookfield Renewable, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextEra Energy 0 2 6 0 2.75 Brookfield Renewable 0 1 1 0 2.50

NextEra Energy currently has a consensus price target of $86.29, suggesting a potential upside of 0.23%. Brookfield Renewable has a consensus price target of $52.50, suggesting a potential upside of 43.13%. Given Brookfield Renewable’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brookfield Renewable is more favorable than NextEra Energy.

Summary

NextEra Energy beats Brookfield Renewable on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc. is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar. It provides full energy and capacity requirements services; engages in power and gas marketing and trading activities; participates in natural gas production and pipeline infrastructure development; and owns a retail electricity provider. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

