Analyzing Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) and Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) and Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Summit State Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 16.18% 5.73% 0.29% Summit State Bank 30.50% N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Summit State Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Summit State Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of Summit State Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Summit State Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group pays out 32.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Summit State Bank pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility & Risk

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit State Bank has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Summit State Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group $36.81 billion 1.24 $6.59 billion $0.86 7.71 Summit State Bank $40.87 million 2.57 $10.52 million $2.09 7.53

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Summit State Bank. Summit State Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group beats Summit State Bank on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units. The Leasing segment provides leasing services that include equipment, operating, leveraged, and aircraft operating leases. The Securities segment offers financial products, investment consultation and administration services to individual and corporate customers. The Consumer Finance segment handles domestic credit card business, consumer loans and loan guarantee businesses. The company was founded on December 2, 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending. checking, merchant, eBanking, automated teller machines, equity loans, and others. The company was founded on December 20, 1982 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, CA.

