Analyzing Upstart (UPST) and Its Competitors

Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) is one of 69 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Upstart to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.
Profitability
This table compares Upstart and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Upstart
|12.30%
|17.67%
|12.63%
|Upstart Competitors
|42.25%
|-35.54%
|3.84%
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Upstart and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Upstart
|1
|3
|5
|0
|2.44
|Upstart Competitors
|361
|1332
|1610
|58
|2.41
Upstart presently has a consensus target price of $270.78, suggesting a potential upside of 29.31%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 25.78%. Given Upstart’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Upstart is more favorable than its rivals.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
48.1% of Upstart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Upstart shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Upstart and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Upstart
|$233.42 million
|$5.98 million
|261.76
|Upstart Competitors
|$4.06 billion
|$537.45 million
|13.03
Upstart’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Upstart. Upstart is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Upstart beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.
Upstart Company Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.