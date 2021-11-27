Analyzing Upstart (UPST) and Its Competitors

Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) is one of 69 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Upstart to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Upstart and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upstart 12.30% 17.67% 12.63% Upstart Competitors 42.25% -35.54% 3.84%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Upstart and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upstart 1 3 5 0 2.44 Upstart Competitors 361 1332 1610 58 2.41

Upstart presently has a consensus target price of $270.78, suggesting a potential upside of 29.31%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 25.78%. Given Upstart’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Upstart is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.1% of Upstart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Upstart shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Upstart and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Upstart $233.42 million $5.98 million 261.76 Upstart Competitors $4.06 billion $537.45 million 13.03

Upstart’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Upstart. Upstart is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Upstart beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

