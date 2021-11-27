Anchor Neural World (ANW) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.80 Million

Anchor Neural World (CURRENCY:ANW) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. During the last week, Anchor Neural World has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Anchor Neural World has a total market cap of $13.21 million and approximately $7.80 million worth of Anchor Neural World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor Neural World coin can now be bought for about $0.0480 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00044988 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00008648 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.57 or 0.00233083 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00088656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Coin Profile

Anchor Neural World is a coin. Anchor Neural World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 275,297,977 coins. The official website for Anchor Neural World is an-va.com . Anchor Neural World’s official Twitter account is @ANWfoundation . Anchor Neural World’s official message board is medium.com/anwfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor Neural World Foundation is founded in Japan, Tokyo, and it’s primarily responsible for the development of the ANW engine, which will power AI-based solutions to the different businesses that Anchor Value Inc. has invested in. The Foundation has also issued “ANW”, the ecosystem token which will be used as a utility and even governance token “

Anchor Neural World Coin Trading

