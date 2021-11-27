AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,745 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 19,867 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AU. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 34.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,206 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 9.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 8.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 798,398 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,541,000 after buying an additional 61,375 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 59.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 300,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after buying an additional 112,071 shares during the last quarter. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AU stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.08. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.57 and a fifty-two week high of $26.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several analysts have weighed in on AU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

