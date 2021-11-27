ANON Hits Market Capitalization of $29,059.19 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 27th. Over the last seven days, ANON has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ANON has a market cap of $29,059.19 and $2.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001735 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00064482 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

About ANON

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

