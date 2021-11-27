AntiMatter Trading Up 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. In the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. One AntiMatter coin can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001213 BTC on major exchanges. AntiMatter has a market capitalization of $20.56 million and $407,695.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AntiMatter alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00044109 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008460 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.55 or 0.00231865 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About AntiMatter

AntiMatter is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,300,585 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

Buying and Selling AntiMatter

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AntiMatter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AntiMatter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AntiMatter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AntiMatter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.