Anyswap (ANY) Price Up 38.1% This Week

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 27th. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $279.03 million and approximately $15.77 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.97 or 0.00027398 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded up 38.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Anyswap alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00064681 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00077506 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00104679 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,093.38 or 0.07491563 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,695.82 or 1.00102492 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.