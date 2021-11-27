Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Short Interest Update

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, an increase of 693.3% from the October 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANZU. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,740,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,886,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,439,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,750,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,435,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 898.3% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 998,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,695,000 after acquiring an additional 898,300 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ANZU remained flat at $$9.79 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,676. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

