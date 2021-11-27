Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.27.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIRC. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIRC stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.23. 295,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,394. Apartment Income REIT has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $54.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion and a PE ratio of -111.37.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. Research analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently -382.61%.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

