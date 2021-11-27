APENFT (NFT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $82.93 Million

APENFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 27th. APENFT has a total market cap of $82.93 million and $411.39 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, APENFT has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. One APENFT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00044806 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00008727 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.69 or 0.00234079 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00088541 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

APENFT Profile

APENFT (NFT) is a coin. It launched on August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,999,800,000,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling APENFT

