APIX (APIX) Achieves Market Cap of $12.09 Million

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 27th. One APIX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0983 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, APIX has traded 35% higher against the U.S. dollar. APIX has a market capitalization of $12.09 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

APIX Coin Profile

APIX is a coin. It was first traded on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 123,074,561 coins. APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform . The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

Buying and Selling APIX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

