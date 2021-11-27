Apollon Limassol (APL) Market Cap Reaches $818,787.97

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. Apollon Limassol has a market cap of $818,787.97 and approximately $221,452.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollon Limassol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.26 or 0.00005915 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded up 13.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.52 or 0.00196920 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $430.51 or 0.00781168 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000615 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00015272 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00074343 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00009201 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Profile

Apollon Limassol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 251,178 coins. The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon Limassol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

