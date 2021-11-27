Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $241.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to announce $241.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $233.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $254.00 million. Apple Hospitality REIT posted sales of $133.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 80.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year sales of $913.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $904.80 million to $920.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $15.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.67 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $12.29 and a 1 year high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is -19.05%.

In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $94,503.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $80,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,933,000 after acquiring an additional 53,390 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after buying an additional 582,110 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 224.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 87,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 60,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after buying an additional 19,024 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

