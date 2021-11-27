Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $241.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to announce $241.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $233.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $254.00 million. Apple Hospitality REIT posted sales of $133.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 80.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year sales of $913.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $904.80 million to $920.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Apple Hospitality REIT.
Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $15.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.67 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $12.29 and a 1 year high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.45.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is -19.05%.
In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $94,503.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $80,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,933,000 after acquiring an additional 53,390 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after buying an additional 582,110 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 224.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 87,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 60,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after buying an additional 19,024 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.
