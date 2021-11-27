Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will report earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Apple’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.97. Apple reported earnings of $1.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $6.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $156.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $165.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

