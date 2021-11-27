Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s 2nd Largest Position

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,278 shares during the period. Apple comprises 6.3% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after buying an additional 5,510,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,705,731,000 after buying an additional 4,356,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Apple by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Apple by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,170,746,000 after buying an additional 3,613,141 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $156.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $165.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

