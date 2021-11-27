Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 503,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.5% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $71,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 4.7% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 15,286 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $156.81 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $165.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

