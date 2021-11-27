Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 5,793 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 496,486 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,793 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 5.9% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Apple were worth $70,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $156.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $165.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

