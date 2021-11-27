Apron Network (APN) Trading Down 14.5% Over Last Week

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. During the last seven days, Apron Network has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. Apron Network has a total market cap of $4.99 million and $2.59 million worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apron Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0534 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Apron Network Coin Profile

Apron Network (APN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

Apron Network Coin Trading

