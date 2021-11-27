Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $184.73.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th.

Shares of APTV opened at $163.41 on Friday. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.77, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.95.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aptiv will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 17,807.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,552,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,880 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,574,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Aptiv by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,390,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,073 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Aptiv by 7,657.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,127,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Aptiv by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,876,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,024,429,000 after purchasing an additional 668,414 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

