Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $184.73.

APTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $163.41 on Friday. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $180.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.95. The firm has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.05.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Aptiv by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 237.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

