ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.92.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARCB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist lifted their target price on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $577,623.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $105.69 on Friday. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $39.84 and a 1-year high of $116.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. ArcBest had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 4.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ArcBest will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.99%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

