ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.92.

ARCB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $105.69 on Friday. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $39.84 and a 12-month high of $116.79. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.82.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ArcBest will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.99%.

In other news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $577,623.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the second quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ArcBest during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in ArcBest during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ArcBest by 23.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

