Arcblock (ABT) Price Tops $0.20

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 27th. One Arcblock coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Arcblock has a market cap of $20.07 million and $6.60 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arcblock alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00044808 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00008671 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.11 or 0.00233150 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00088484 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock (CRYPTO:ABT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock's total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Arcblock Coin Trading

