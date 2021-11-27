Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACKAY traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.18. The company had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $24.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.62.

Arçelik AS engages in the production, distribution, sales and marketing of consumer durable goods, and consumer electronics. It operates through the following segments: White Goods, Consumer Electronics and Other. The White Goods segment comprises of washing machines, dryers, dish washers, refrigerators, ovens, and cookers.

