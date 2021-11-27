ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of €47.00 ($53.41). The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.15.

MT stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,387,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,629,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.01. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 25.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 320.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 451.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 45.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

