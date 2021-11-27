ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of €47.00 ($53.41). The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
MT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.15.
MT stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,387,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,629,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.01. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 320.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 451.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 45.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ArcelorMittal
ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.
