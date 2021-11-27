Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Short Interest Down 99.6% in November

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the October 31st total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 299,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ARTH stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.09. 37,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,866. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Arch Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.20.
Arch Therapeutics Company Profile
Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Arch Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.