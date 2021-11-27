Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Short Interest Down 99.6% in November

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the October 31st total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 299,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ARTH stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.09. 37,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,866. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Arch Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.20.

Arch Therapeutics Company Profile

Arch Therapeutics, Inc is a development stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and provision of hemostasis and sealant technology platform. Its product candidates include AC5 Devices, which designed to achieve hemostasis during surgical, wound, and interventional care. The company was founded by Rutledge Ellis-Behnke and Terrence W.

