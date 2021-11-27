Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Short Interest Update

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the October 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of ARHVF remained flat at $$0.49 on Friday. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,382. Archer has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.52.

Archer Ltd. engages in the provision of a variety of oilfield products and services. It operates through the Eastern Hemisphere and Western Hemisphere segments. The Eastern Hemisphere segment involves in platform drilling, engineering, wireline, and oiltools service divisions. The Western Hemisphere comprises the land drilling operations in Latin America.

